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Leverkusen to face Leipzig in German Cup last 16 as Bayern get Hertha

Bayern Munich are the current holders of the DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich are the current holders of the DFB PokalKai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen will host RB Leipzig, while Bayern Munich will play at home against 2. Bundesliga leaders Hertha Berlin in the last 16 of the German Cup after Sunday's draw in Dortmund.

Leverkusen won the league and cup double in 2024, while Leipzig won back-to-back German Cups in 2022 and 2023.

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It is one of two all-Bundesliga ties, with Borussia Dortmund facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the other in a rematch of the 2017 final.

Top of the Bundesliga meets top of 2. Bundesliga when defending champions Bayern host a Hertha side which is currently seven points clear in the second tier.

In the other matches, Borussia Moenchengladbach host Darmstadt, Kaiserslautern play at home against Freiburg, Holstein Kiel host Cologne, while Augsburg play at Bochum.

Last season's finalists Stuttgart host Dynamo Dresden.

The matches will take place on December 1st and 2nd, while the final will be played in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 29th, 2027.

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