Leicester, Brighton unimpressed by Celtic price for O'Riley

Leicester City have pulled back from talks for Celtic attacker Matt O'Riley.

The Foxes and Brighton have been battling Atletico Madrid for Denmark international O'Riley.

All three clubs are serious about prising the attacking midfielder away from Parkhead.

However, the Leicester Mercury says Celtic's £50m asking price has cooled the interest.

Celtic are insisting O'Riley won't leave on the cheap after a superb past season with the Hoops.