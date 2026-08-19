Leeds United extend Joe Rondon's contract until 2030

Leeds United have secured the long-term future of defender Joe Rodon after he signed a new contract running until summer 2030.

The 28-year-old has been an important figure since joining the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 before making the move permanent the following year.

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Rodon played 50 times in his first season, helping Leeds finish third. He then started all 46 league matches during their Championship-winning campaign, playing almost every minute.

Rodon continued his impressive form in the Premier League last season, making 38 appearances and scoring twice against Bournemouth and West Ham.

The Wales international has earned 62 caps and is approaching 400 senior appearances for club and country.

Off the pitch, Rodon has also supported the Leeds United Foundation’s community initiatives, further strengthening his connection with the club and supporters.