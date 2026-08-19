Piroe says West Ham "should be in the Premier League" as he joins Nuno's promotion project

Joel Piroe has spoken for the first time following his loan move from West Ham United to Leeds United this week.

Piroe, 27, joins the Hammers as he seeks to lead the side back to the English first division much like he did with Leeds in 2024/25 when he earned the Golden Boot with 19 Championship goals.

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Despite helping the side to the top flight, the Surinamese striker has found himself out of favour at Elland Road and now makes the switch to West Ham who welcomed him with opens arms.

Speaking for the first time as a West Ham player, Piroe revealed that he believes the club belongs in the Premier League as the side are tipped to shoot right back up from the Championship.

“It’s a joy to have got everything over the line,” he told West Ham’s website. “I’m delighted to be here and I’m ready to go.

“I see West Ham as a club that really wants to be in the Premier League, and I think should be in the Premier League.

“With my experience, I think I can help the club a lot to achieve what they want to achieve, and I think it’s a good opportunity for me to show what I’ve learnt and how I’ve grown as a football player over the years.

“(Director of player recruitment) Nils (Koppen) and (head coach) Nuno Espírito Santo have both been very clear about what the goals for the club are, both in the short term and in the long term.

“They talked to me about how they see the team being set up, and it felt like a good match for me. I’m just really looking forward to joining the group, and working with the other guys on the grass.”

Piroe follows in the footsteps of fan favourites Michail Antonio, Andy Carroll, Carlton Cole and Dean Ashton in wearing the No 9 shirt and he joins the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Valentin Castellanos in what is a formidable attack under Nuno Espírito Santo.