Lazio beat 10-man Monza to join Inter Milan at Serie A summit

Lazio defeated 10-man Monza 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico to set a new club record by winning five of their opening six Serie A matches for the first time in their history.

Lazio got off to the perfect start as they took the lead with only three minutes on the clock, as Nuno Tavares’ powerful left-footed effort from 25 yards flew into the top right corner to give the Serie A joint-leaders an early advantage.

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After suffering this early setback, Monza momentarily thought they had drawn level with 20 minutes played when Gustavo Varela slotted the ball into the net from close range, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Biancocelesti were able to rub salt into the visitors’ wounds just three minutes later, as they doubled their advantage when Tavares’ precise ball into the area found Gustav Isaksen unmarked, and the Dane’s first-time left-footed effort beat Noel Tornqvist.

Things went from bad to worse for Monza 10 minutes before half-time when, moments after having a penalty appeal turned down, they lost Lorenzo Lucchesi to a straight red card after the defender hauled down Tijjani Noslin, who would otherwise have had a clear run on goal.

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Most onlookers would have expected the second half to be a damage limitation exercise for Monza, but they managed to halve the deficit just 45 seconds after the restart when Saba Goglichidze headed home from close range after a corner was glanced into his path.

The Biancorossi then came close to drawing level on two occasions shortly after, as Samuele Birindelli’s close-range effort went narrowly wide of the left post before Gustavo Varela saw his shot from the edge of the area take a deflection and fly just over the crossbar.

Monza did themselves proud in the second half as they looked the more threatening side throughout, but Lazio were finally able to put the game to bed with a couple of minutes remaining, when substitute Andrea Pinamonti slotted home from Alfonso Pedraza’s squared pass to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory sees the Biancocelesti extend their unbeaten head-to-head record in Serie A to seven matches, enabling them to climb one place to second, joint on points with leaders Inter Milan, while Monza remain 15th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tijjani Noslin (Lazio)

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