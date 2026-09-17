Beckham says Messi "should win" the Ballon d'Or: There is no one at 39 that's doing that!

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has backed Lionel Messi for his ninth Ballon d'Or.

Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami in all competitions after heading home the opener in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.

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The former Barcelona star then set up former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro who found the back of the net from his pinpoint corner to secure what was a historic win in what was the club’s first Campeones Cup victory.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or 8 times in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023, is far from the favourite to lift the iconic award this year.

Currently, the favourites are Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Rodri and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Despite Messi being in the 30-man shortlist, he is often ranked outside of the top 10 players considered as those who have a chance at winning the award.

The legendary forward lifted the 2025 MLS Cup, led Argentina to the World Cup final, won the MLS Golden Boot and was named MLS MVP for the second consecutive season during the last campaign.

Now, following the Campeones Cup triumph, Beckham has backed Messi to lift what would be his ninth Ballon d’Or.

"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, there is no one at 39 that's doing that, and doing it at that level.” Beckham declared.

"He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it."

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is on Monday, 26th October in London as Messi prepares to attend an event he is now used to every season.