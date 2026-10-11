Ghana to name interim Black Stars coaches for AFCON qualifiers

Ghana have zero points from two 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that an interim technical team will take charge of the Black Stars for their November 2026 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the search for a permanent head coach continues.

In a statement, the GFA said the interim team would oversee preparations for the upcoming fixtures, maintain continuity in the national team programme and support player monitoring and engagement ahead of the appointment of a new head coach.

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The decision follows the departure of Carlos Queiroz, who parted ways with Ghana after a disappointing start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The GFA, in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Black Stars Coach Search Committee, also announced that the deadline for applications for the permanent position had been extended to October 15, 2026.

The committee will continue evaluating, interviewing and shortlisting candidates throughout October and November before submitting its final recommendation.

According to the GFA, the extended process is intended to allow for a comprehensive assessment of candidates, including their technical ability, leadership, cultural understanding and high-performance standards.

The association added that the objective was to appoint a coach capable of establishing a stronger football identity and laying the foundation for sustained success.

Black Stars struggle in AFCON qualifiers

The search for a new coach follows a difficult September international window for Ghana, who lost their opening two matches in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars began their Group C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in Bouaké before suffering a 4-2 loss to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The results left Ghana without a point after two matches and at the bottom of the group, raising concerns about their prospects of qualifying for the tournament.

Ghana had already missed the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, making qualification for the 2027 edition particularly important as they seek to avoid missing consecutive tournaments.

Queiroz's departure followed the defeats, with the Portuguese coach having been appointed to lead the Black Stars before the September fixtures.

Permanent appointment expected after November process

The GFA said the interim arrangement would allow the recruitment committee to complete its work without compromising preparations for the November matches.

The permanent coach is expected to take over after the selection process concludes, although the association has not announced a specific appointment date.

Ghana are scheduled to face Somalia in their November AFCON qualifying fixtures as they attempt to revive their campaign.

The GFA has called on supporters, former players, football stakeholders and the media to support the process, describing the search as an opportunity to strengthen the structures and long-term direction of Ghana football.