Queiroz says quitting not the answer after Ghana defeat

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz says he does not believe resigning from his position would solve the Black Stars’ problems after their shocking 4-2 defeat at home to The Gambia.

The defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium leaves Ghana without a point from their opening two matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, having also lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast in their opening Group C fixture.

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With pressure mounting on the Portuguese coach, Queiroz was asked whether he would consider stepping down following the disappointing results.

He acknowledged that resignation would be the easiest option but said he does not believe his departure would address Ghana’s wider problems.

“When results like this (happen), the option to resign is the most easy solution. If you believe that with the coach resigning you can change the situation of football in Ghana, I'll be the first one to resign,” Queiroz said.

“I don't have that belief, but that is a decision that should be (for) the board of the federation to analyse and decide with me.

"I am capable of doing the job. Whether we have the conditions or not, that is something different."

Queiroz refuses to see himself as a loser

Queiroz insisted that the defeat would not change his approach, arguing that setbacks should provide lessons rather than become a reason to take a step backwards.

“The future of one coach is always in the hands of God and the results. But of course, as I said, this is not the first time that one coach loses one game,” he said.

Group C standings of 2027 AFCON qualifiers Flashscore

"This defeat doesn't make me a loser. This defeat makes me more alert for the lessons that we take from the games and what we have to do in the future, with me or without me.”

The 73-year-old also reiterated his personal philosophy towards defeats, saying he does not consider losing to be the defining outcome of a match.

“And in my life I have always had one approach, very simple, in football. Some coaches, they admit they lose,” he said. “I don't ever admit that I lose. I have a result that was not positive. But for me, you win or you learn.”

Ghana face uphill battle in AFCON qualifiers

Ghana's defeat to The Gambia followed their 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast in Bouake, leaving the Black Stars bottom of Group C after two matches.

Ghana had appeared to be on course for victory against The Gambia after taking a 2-0 lead through Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan. However, The Gambia fought back to level before half-time and went on to score twice after the break to complete a 4-2 comeback victory.

Queiroz believes the result must serve as motivation to improve ahead of the remaining qualifiers.

“The result, we cannot make it a step back. But what we can do is to be better prepared, better organised for the next games and win the next games."

Ghana will now have to wait until the next AFCON qualifying window to attempt to revive their campaign, with the Black Stars facing a difficult task to qualify for the 2027 tournament after missing the 2025 edition.