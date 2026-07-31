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Kilmarnock sign Johnly Yfeko from Exeter City

Kilmarnock sign Johnly Yfeko from Exeter City
Kilmarnock sign Johnly Yfeko from Exeter CityTom Sandberg/PPAUK / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Kilmarnock have completed the permanent signing of defender Johnly Yfeko from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year contract at BBSP Stadium Rugby Park and will wear the number 15 shirt. 

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Yfeko, who can also operate at left-back, began his youth career with Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City before moving to Scotland.

He joined Rangers in 2022 and remained at Ibrox until 2025, making one senior appearance and featuring 17 times for the B team.

Yfeko initially joined Exeter on loan in the summer of 2024 before making the move permanent a year later. He went on to make 31 appearances for the League Two club.

Kilmarnock will hope his versatility and experience strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

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Football transfersJohnly YfekoExeterKilmarnock

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