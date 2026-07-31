Sheffield United reject Sassuolo bid for defender Femi Seriki

Sheffield United have rejected an offer from Serie A side Sassuolo for defender Femi Seriki.

According to Sky Sports News, the Italian club’s proposal was understood to be an initial loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent for £5 million.

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However, the Blades have turned down the approach and are yet to agree on a deal for the 24-year-old.

Seriki joined Sheffield United from Bury in 2019 and has made 69 appearances for the club. The defender has also gained experience through several loan spells, representing Beerschot, Boston United, Rochdale and Rotherham.

Sassuolo could now consider making an improved offer as they look to strengthen their defensive options, while Sheffield United will assess Seriki’s future ahead of the new campaign.