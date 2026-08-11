Kharja urges FIFA and UEFA to resolve dispute: ‘Football is global’

Kharja (L) and Infantino in Mexico during the 2026 World Cup

Former Morocco international and adviser to the FIFA president’s office, Houssine Kharja, has delivered a staunch defence of Gianni Infantino, accusing Europe of trying to preserve its dominance over football.

Kharja rejects criticism surrounding the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) funding scheme, arguing that member associations were simply being offered a choice.

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“First of all, we need to look at things in context,” he told SOCCER212. “The president (Infantino) made a proposal for every federation. He presented his vision and each federation had the right to accept it or reject it."

He believes the reaction says more about the wider battle for control of football than the proposal itself.

“The real problem is that Europe feels threatened by this,” Kharja claimed. “They can see football making huge progress in other continents.

“The real ambition of FIFA and its president is to ensure that football is played and developed in every corner of the world.

“The proposed funding would not really have made a difference to the big European nations, but they would have been game-changing for 150 out of the 211 member associations."

He sees the recent World Cup as evidence of what a 'more global' game can produce, pointing to the performances of smaller nations as one of the tournament’s defining features.

“That’s exactly what we saw at this last World Cup. The smaller nations were able to upset the bigger nations,” he said. “That’s the beauty of football.”

“Countries who once thought that competing was a distant dream were able to see that dream become a reality, thanks to the expanded tournament that FIFA introduced.”

Cape Verde's Vozinha reacts after drawing with Spain Brett Davis / Reuters

He rejects UEFA’s argument that global football should remain free from private-sector influence, describing the position as 'disingenuous' and accusing European football of double standards.

“Do you know how many private stakeholders fund the European club leagues alone?” he said. “But nobody asks where that money comes from and it causes no outrage.

“It is hypocrisy, pure and simple. They want to prevent FIFA from doing the same thing they do themselves.”

Kharja reserves his strongest language for what he sees as Europe’s attempt to retain control of the game.

“Europe is simply afraid of losing its dominance of the game,” he said. “The real battle being waged by Europe is aimed at preserving its supremacy.

“The European authorities, accustomed to ruling over world football as if they were its masters, want to maintain their own monopoly.”

Kharja, Wenger and Infantino among others Charles / ABACA / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Kharja also dismissed suggestions of internal divisions at FIFA or a search for a successor to Infantino.

“The president has the unconditional support of the core FIFA team,” he said. “We are all united behind him.”

He was particularly scathing about criticism from Luis Figo, describing the Portuguese icon's intervention, in which he called for Infantino to resign, as 'absolutely despicable'.

“After everything Infantino has done for the legends of football, I personally find Luis Figo’s involvement absolutely despicable,” Kharja said.

“Let’s not forget the lengths he went to to move from Barcelona to Real Madrid. How dare he talk about money, egotism and dignity?”

Figo (L) has been critical of Infantino ČTK / imago sportfotodienst

Kharja was more measured when discussing criticism from within FIFA, including comments from Arsene Wenger and Kevin Lamour, saying he was disappointed but that people were entitled to their opinions.

“FIFA grants everyone the right to their opinion,” he said. “We will all sit down for the necessary discussions at a time when the FIFA members see fit.”

Despite the ferocity of his criticism, Kharja does not believe the confrontation between FIFA and UEFA should become permanent. He called for Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to resolve their differences.

“My wish is for president Ceferin, whom I also respect, to sit down with president Infantino, and for them to settle their differences together,” he said.

“The option of boycotting is clearly not the correct solution. They are two great leaders who need to find a middle ground for the good of football. Football belongs to the whole world.”