Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda confirmed as 2024 CHAN hosts by CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially given the green light for the three East African nations - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - to co-host the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for August.

This was confirmed after a highly successful eight-day inspection tour of host venues, which was led by CAF’s various functional leads from key departments such as Competitions, Marketing, Media, Broadcast, Safety & Security, and Infrastructure, who were joined by their Local Organising Committee counterparts across the three host nations.

The eighth edition of the tournament exclusively reserved for players, who feature for teams in their respective local leagues, was earlier planned for February 1st to 28th, but was postponed to August 2025, with the African body saying the move was aimed at giving host nations more time to prepare facilities to the required level.

"CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, have advised CAF that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities, are at the levels, necessary for hosting a successful African Nations Championship (CHAN)," read a statement from CAF during the postponement.

The African body has now confirmed that a recent inspection tour of host venues for the upcoming tournament has been satisfied with the work done and that the tournament will now kick off as planned from August 2nd and run until August 30th.

According to CAF, the final round of inspections and workshops kicked off in Nairobi, Kenya, where the CAF delegation conducted final inspections at the Kasarani Stadium - hosts of the final, as well as the Nyayo Stadium.

The inspection proceeded to the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, as well as Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania, which is set to host the opening ceremony. The final rounds of inspections concluded at the Mandela International Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

"With just days to go before the kick-off of the tournament, the successful conclusion of the final round of inspections marks a significant milestone in the exciting countdown East Africa’s hosting of what promises to be a spectacular celebration of African football,” read a statement from CAF signifying the greenlight for the tournament to be held in East Africa.

The statement continued: “The successful inspection reflects the collective readiness and growing excitement across the three host nations ahead of the start of the competition.

“CAF expresses its appreciation to the Governments and Local Organising Committees of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda for their commitment and cooperation to delivering a successful TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship event.”

Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa in Dar es Salaam will host the opening match, Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, has been designated to host the third and fourth match of the event, while Kenya’s Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi will host the final match of the competition on August 30th.

Zanzibar have been added to the countries that will host the tournament’s matches, with the New Amaan Stadium, which recently staged a successful CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25 final between Tanzania’s Simba SC and RS Berkane of Morocco, in May, set to host Group D matches.

According to CAF, the group stages of the tournament will be as follows: Group A, which comprises Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, and Zambia, will be based in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Group B of Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic will host matches in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Group C of Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, and Algeria will be based in Kampala. Group D, which comprises Senegal, Congo, Sudan, and Nigeria, will stage their matches in Zanzibar.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, in Dar es Salaam with a fixture between co-host Tanzania and Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at 20:00 local time.

On Sunday, August 3rd, Nairobi will host two matches. Kenya, under South African coach Benni McCarthy, will play their opener at 15:00 local time against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Kasarani. Later at 18:00 local time, Morocco will take on Angola at Nyayo Stadium.

At 20:00, action will return to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania, where Madagascar will play Mauritania in a bumper Sunday of action. The opening matches in Kampala will be played on Monday, August 4th, when co-hosts Uganda play Algeria at 20:00 local time, while before that, Niger will play Guinea at 17:00 local time at the same venue.

The Third-Fourth Place Play-Off will be played in Kampala on Friday, August 29th, 2025, at Mandela Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 local time. Nairobi’s Kasarani in the suburb will host the final the following day, Saturday, August 20th, 2025, at 18:00 local time.

Playing at home is a huge advantage

Kenya national team Harambee Stars captain Aboud Omar believes playing their group fixtures at home will be a huge advantage to the East African nation, who will be taking part in the CHAN for the first time in their history.

“Playing at home is a huge advantage for us and not really pressure,” said Omar, who locally plays for newly crowned Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Kenya Police FC.

“Of course, there is a huge expectation from everyone that we will do well, but we are turning that into motivation. We have some experienced players in the team, and we have played under immense pressure before, so this will not be tough on us.”

Kenya captain Aboud Omar

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Salim Mvurya, has called on its citizens to rally behind Harambee Stars during the tournament.

“CHAN 2024 presents a unique opportunity for Kenya to showcase our pride, unity, and patriotism,” said Mvurya. “Let us set aside our differences and rally behind our national team. Together, we can foster a peaceful, vibrant atmosphere that welcomes fans from around the world and reflects the true spirit of our nation.

“This is more than just a football tournament—it is our moment to affirm Kenya’s place on the global stage as a premier destination for both international events and sports tourism.”

He added: “To our players: seize this moment! You carry the hopes and dreams of more than 50 million Kenyans. Compete with honour, and play with heart, because when you rise, Kenya rises. The nation stands firmly behind you.”

Senegal will enter the competition as the reigning champions, while Morocco and DR Congo hold the distinction of being the most successful nations in CHAN history, having won the tournament twice each.

In addition, the 2024 CHAN tournament will act as a test run and curtain raiser for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in the East African region in 2027. The tournament will welcome another first-time participant, the Central African Republic.