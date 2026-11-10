Kane & Bellingham call out England failures in World Cup review meeting

Several senior England players have reportedly spoken critically about the tactical approach taken in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina.

As part of a thorough review of the tournament as a whole, the Football Association (FA) have canvassed the opinions of the squad - alongside a 'full and frank' meeting with head coach Thomas Tuchel back in September.

Advertisement Advertisement

An update from BBC Sport claims the players are now confident they have been given the scope to have their say as they look to move on towards UEFA Euro 2028 qualification next year.

However, the memories of that defeat to Lionel Messi & Co still linger, with Tuchel criticised by huge sections of England fans following his defensive approach after Anthony Gordon's opening goal - as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez went on to snatch a spot in the final for the 2022 champions.

The England players were united in their view of having enough to beat an ageing Argentina team led by Messi, a point laid bare by captain Harry Kane.

Jude Bellingham was also a loud voice in the conversation - with the Real Madrid star viewed as a long-term successor to Kane - and he hammered home the point of it being a missed chance based on the quality at Tuchel's disposal.