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Kai Andrews joins Oxford United on season-long loan

Kai Andrews joins Oxford United on season-long loan
Kai Andrews joins Oxford United on season-long loanRyan Browne / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Coventry City midfielder Kai Andrews has joined League One side Oxford United on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a productive spell with Scottish Premiership club Hibernian last season, making 11 appearances and scoring once, including the winner in a 2-1 victory over Celtic.

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Andrews also featured 10 times for Coventry during the 2025/26 campaign, while earning his first Wales cap in September. 

The midfielder went on to make three international appearances for his country last season.

The move to Oxford United will provide Andrews with another opportunity to gain regular first-team experience and continue his development. 

Coventry City wished the youngster well ahead of his season-long stint with the League One club.

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Football transfersPremier LeagueCoventry City FCOxford United FC

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