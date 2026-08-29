Former Nigeria U20 captain Bameyi joins Finnish club Inter Turku

Former Nigeria U20 captain Daniel Bameyi has completed his move to Finnish side FC Inter Turku after leaving Slovenian club ND Primorje.

The 20-year-old defender joined Primorje from Nigerian academy Yum-Yum FC in September 2025 and made six appearances in the Slovenian topflight during his time with the club.

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Bameyi, who can play as a centre-back, right-back or defensive midfielder, will initially feature for Inter Turku’s reserve team, Inter 2, in the Finnish YkkOnen.

The club said his arrival is intended to strengthen the reserve squad during the crucial final stage of the campaign.

Bameyi has also established himself on the international scene, representing Nigeria at several youth levels and captaining the Flying Eagles.

His move to Finland provides another opportunity to develop his career in European football.