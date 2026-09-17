Juventus open Europa League campaign with five-goal rout

Juventus’ unbeaten run at home in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) stretches back to 1999, and that streak showed no sign of stopping as they rampaged to a 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in their opening league phase match.

The hosts, looking to bounce back from a shock 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo at the weekend, needed only nine minutes to take the lead. They had opposing goalkeeper Nikolas Polster to thank for a horrific error, as the 24-year-old charged off his line to reach a long, hopeful punt forward, only to be beaten to it by Nico Gonzalez, who converted into an empty net.

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The Dutch side looked to hit back through Noe Lebreton, who spun sharply in the area and saw a fierce shot saved.

The action soon returned to the other end though, and after Nick Woltemade had been denied by Polster, Kerim Alajbegovic doubled the Bianconeri’s lead with a glorious strike from 20 yards out that arrowed into the top corner.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors, who found themselves 3-0 down in the 35th minute when Woltemade clinically converted from the penalty spot after Gonzalez was felled by Almugera Kabar.

Ayodele Thomas tried his luck from distance as NEC looked to pull one back before the break, while Dennis Geiger missed the target upon the resumption of play.

The game was already up though, with Juventus largely able to go through the motions, and Luciano Spalletti was even able to make a trio of substitutes on the hour mark, perhaps with one eye on his side's weekend clash with Atalanta in Serie A.

The hosts were still able to add a fourth in the 75th minute when summer signing Zeki Celik converted from merely inches out as he was picked out by Randal Kolo Muani, whose low cross took Polster out of the game.

Francisco Conceicao then whipped just past the far post, before Kolo Muani bagged his first of the season. Again, Polster came bolting out of his goal for a long ball and got nowhere near it, meaning the former PSG man could walk it into the net.

The result means Juve have now won 11 of their 14 home games against Dutch opposition, whereas NEC Nijmegen - who had a late Thomas strike saved - are now winless in four matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus)

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