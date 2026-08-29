Juventus maintain winning start with hard-fought Parma victory

Juventus overcame Parma with a hard-fought 2-0 victory, and have now won their first two games of Serie A season without conceding for a third successive campaign.

The Bianconeri were looking to enhance their reputation as fast starters against a Parma side aiming to bounce back after a disappointing opening-day defeat to Cagliari. Douglas Luiz was at the heart of everything for Juve in the opening exchanges, with two off-target strikes and a free-kick which rebounded off the wall.

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Carlos Cuesta’s side were looking lively on the break though, and Christian Ordonez gave the hosts’ defence a fright when his scuffed close-range volley flew past the post.

Luciano Spalletti’s men were doing most of the probing, with Francisco Conceicao inches away from breaking the deadlock when his left-footed shot clipped off the post. After a fast start, the visitors were seemingly content to soak up the Juve pressure, and did so with relative ease in a first half that yielded just one Bianconeri attempt on target.

It was mostly one-way traffic after the restart, and debutant Jhon Lucumi could have been an unlikely first goalscorer had he not blazed over from Jeremie Boga’s cross. It was a rash finish from the defender, but forwards Jonathan David and Randal Kolo Muani did little better with their respective efforts that also failed to find the target.

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However, Nico Gonzalez did much better when he unleashed a left-footed volley towards goal that was brilliantly parried away by Edoardo Corvi.

That served as an appetiser for what was to come, as the Argentine fired another rocket of a strike that cannoned off the post before firing home a deflected strike past Corvi on the rebound.

Parma almost made an immediate response through David Romero, but the Argentine’s header was kept out by an outstanding save from Guglielmo Vicario.

Kolo Muani then had two quickfire opportunities to double the Bianconeri’s lead. He was thwarted by Covi in a one-on-one chance, and then headed over the bar after rising highest from a corner.

Juve were certainly good value for their lead, but were arguably fortunate not to concede a penalty when Mandela Keita was sent tumbling by Kerim Alajbegovic’s clumsy challenge in the box.

But any hopes of a Crusaders comeback were extinguished when Teun Koopmeiners drilled a left-footed strike into the bottom corner within two minutes of entering the pitch after replacing the injured Andrea Cambiaso.

This may not have been the most convincing display from Luciano Spalletti’s side, but this fine start to the campaign will ignite belief that they can improve on last season’s disappointing sixth-place finish.

Meanwhile, this was a performance which showed some promise for Parma, but starting their season with consecutive league defeats for the first time since 2020/21 will do little to inspire confidence.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

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