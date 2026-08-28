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Juventus dealt major blow as Kenan Yildiz faces several months out

Kenan Yildiz in action vs Frosinone
Kenan Yildiz in action vs FrosinoneGIUSEPPE MAFFIA / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Turkish attacker Kenan Yildiz will undergo an operation on his foot after picking up an injury during Juventus's opening match of the Serie A season, club affairs officer Giorgio Chiellini said Friday.

"There will be official announcements in the coming days, but Kenan is set to undergo surgery and will be out of action for several months," former Italy international Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia on the sidelines of the Europa League draw.

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"It's a serious injury, but it won't have a lasting impact on his career."

Yildiz injured his left foot last Sunday during Juve's 1-0 away win to newly-promoted Frosinone, before being substituted in the 69th minute.

According to the Italian press, the 21-year-old has fractured his fifth metatarsal, which will require surgery expected to take place early next week. He is expected to be sidelined for between two to three months.

Yildiz is regarded by Juve as the undisputed star of their team. He scored 10 goals in 36 league matches last season and took part in the 2026 World Cup, where Turkey were knocked out in the group stage.

The Old Lady finished sixth in Serie A last season and this term will play in the league phase of European club football's second-tier competition against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, amongst others.

Juventus face Parma on Saturday in the second round of Serie A fixtures.

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Serie AKenan YildizJuventusFrosinoneCelta VigoReal Sociedad

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