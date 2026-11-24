Liverpool could forge a title race after a rocky start as Premier League rivals enter a slippery Christmas period.

Last season Liverpool finished fifth, 24 points worse off than during their title-winning 2024/25 season, as Arne Slot was let go by the board.

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Andoni Iraola stepped in and won just two of his five opening league clashes, with wins coming against newly promoted Ipswich Town and his former side Bournemouth in a narrow 1-0 result.

One week after that victory, Liverpool fell to Manchester City in a 3-0 loss, and if you asked fans whether a title push was on, the unanimous decision would be that other competitions should maybe be prioritised.

However, after winning four out of five of their next league games, confidence grew and now a title push could be on the cards for the Reds, who have a growing sense of optimism after last weekend's results.

Rivals continue to be inconsistent

Over the weekend, Arsenal dropped points to Newcastle United, City drew against Fulham, Chelsea were battered by Leeds United and Brighton collapsed away from home to Hull City. Meanwhile, Liverpool ran riot at Anfield against bitter rivals Manchester United with an impressive 4-0 result, sending a message to the rest of the league that they are not slowing down.

December is approaching, which means a very icy period for several sides surrounding Liverpool as Iraola and his side seek to take advantage and climb further up the table.

Arsenal face the likes of Tottenham, Real Madrid and United whilst City clash against Barcelona, Chelsea and Newcastle away from home.

Brighton have European clashes against Monaco and Panathinaikos to manage whilst also facing Tottenham and Bournemouth away from home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a much easier schedule as they test themselves against Chelsea, Tottenham at home and the likes of Hull, Leeds and Sunderland.

With sides around them faltering, December could be the ideal month for Liverpool to take full advantage in what is an opening to launch themselves closer to champions Arsenal, who are currently seven points ahead.

Liverpool are only growing stronger

Iraola recently saw the return of Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni from long-term injuries, adding a fresh layer to Liverpool's already fine tuned defense, which has conceded just 10 goals in 11 league games.

However, the most significant upgrade to the side will be the addition of Hugo Ekitike, who is recovering from an Achilles rupture he suffered in April. Iraola has confirmed January remains the target, but reports state that December could be the right time for him to carefully step back onto the pitch.

Alexander Isak has seven goals in 15 Premier League games so far as he proves that he can be absolutely clinical under Iraola when called upon. The introduction of Ekitike will not only add fuel to the ever-growing fire of Liverpool's priceless attack but will challenge Isak to evolve into something even greater over the coming months.

In his first season on Merseyside, Ekitike well and truly made a name for himself as he collected 17 goals and six assists in 45 appearances. If he can return over the next two months, the Frenchman may be the key to unlocking one of the most ferocious attacks in Europe alongside Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, Victor Munoz, Cody Gakpo and, of course, his strike partner Isak.

Can Liverpool really win the title?

Arsenal may have tumbled against Newcastle, but there is no denying that the Gunners are relentless under perfectionist Mikel Arteta, who is eyeing his second Premier League title. The North London side are thriving at the top of the table, and the best Liverpool can do is keep collecting three points whilst praying rivals stutter in what is a very long road ahead.

The return of Bradley, Leoni and Ekitike alongside a favourable fixture list could help Iraola climb above City and Brighton into second as they aim to bite and claw at the heels of Arsenal. Consistency is imperative, and Liverpool next face Club Brugge on Wednesday night before the Merseyside derby this weekend as challenges come thick and fast.