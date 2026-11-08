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Joey Kooij caught swearing about VAR after Dutch league game

Joey Kooij (L) is confronted by FC Twente players
Joey Kooij (L) is confronted by FC Twente playersANP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Eredivisie referee Joey Kooij was heard saying "F***ing VAR" following the controversial game between FC Twente and Ajax, according to reports.

Kooij oversaw Sunday's Eredivisie clash between FC Twente and Ajax, with the winner overtaking Feyenoord as league leaders.

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Ajax were up 2-1 when Kooij suddenly interrupted the match in the 77th minute. The moment was highly controversial: Sofyan Amrabat received a pass and lost possession in his own penalty box, surrounded by three Twente players. As Amrabat lost possession, Kooij stopped the match, signalling that VAR official Dennis Higler was in contact about a potential crucial penalty.

Higler was reviewing a potential handball by FC Twente striker Wout Weghorst just before the interruption. The former Netherlands international swatted the ball away during a corner, but was pushed in the back by Dies Janse, which was enough for Kooij not to give a penalty.

The interruption angered FC Twente players, staff, and fans, with Kooij on the receiving end of many complaints and endless booing.

Following the game, Kooij was heard complaining about Higler in the tunnels of the Grolsch Veste. According to De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij, Kooij was heard saying, "F***ing VAR", after leaving the pitch amid loud whistles and boos.

FC Twente finished the game by grabbing a point in the dying seconds, with Wout Weghorst converting from the spot in the 95th minute.

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EredivisieTwenteAjaxSofyan AmrabatWout WeghorstDies Janse

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