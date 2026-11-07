Japanese legend 'King Kazu' Miura sets incredible record for appearance at 59

Kazuyoshi Miura ⁠became the oldest player to appear in Japan's third-tier ‌league on Saturday

Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura ⁠became the oldest player to appear in Japan's third-tier ‌league on Saturday when the 59-year-old ‌came off the bench ‌in Fukushima United's 4-1 home ‌win over FC Ryukyu.

Miura, affectionately ‌known as 'King Kazu', was introduced in second-half stoppage time ‌at the age of 59 ⁠years, ‌eight months and 12 days, increasing ​his own J.League record in a career that ​has entered its 42nd season.

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The striker's appearance was his ⁠first ​in a league match since 2021, when he played once in Japan's top flight for ‌parent club Yokohama FC.

Miura also made six appearances in a shortened special tournament held under the split-season format last season, although those matches were not classified as official league games.

The former Japan ‌forward, who has continued playing ​professionally across five decades, ‌also ended a near four-year wait for a competitive goal when he scored in the Emperor's Cup in ⁠July.