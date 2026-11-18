Hajime Moriyasu brought the curtain down on his eight years in charge of Japan in Singapore on ⁠Tuesday hoping that he has laid the groundwork for the country to eventually win the World Cup.

The 58-year-old had signed a contract extension after the ‌World Cup in North America that would have taken him through to the end of the Asian Cup ‌in February.

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However, the postponement of that event until December 2027 means Moriyasu's ‌time at the helm ended this week.

"I believe the key is for Japan to continue ‌building on its current strength in order to become the best team in ‌the world," he told Nippon TV after his side's 2-1 defeat by Paraguay in his 113th match as Japan coach.

"I hope the players keep growing and improving and, as a supporter, I want ‌to watch and support the Japan national team as ⁠it takes the next steps toward becoming ‌world champions."

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Japan have qualified for the World Cup finals on every occasion since debuting at ​the 1998 tournament in France, but they have never been beyond the round of 16.

Appointed after the 2018 World Cup, Moriyasu led Japan to a ​series of eye-catching victories but fell short of setting new benchmarks for a country determined to establish itself in the upper echelons of the game.

He led the ⁠team to the Asian Cup ​final in 2019 but failed to deliver a fifth continental title for the country when they lost to Qatar.

Japan recorded stunning wins over former champions Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup but exited the tournament in a penalty shootout in the ‌last 16 to Croatia.

Despite the disappointing exit, Moriyasu extended his contract and led the team to their first-ever wins over England and Brazil in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

However, Moriyasu's team underperformed at major tournaments, exiting the 2023 Asian Cup in the quarter-finals before losing to Brazil in the last 32 of this year's World Cup.

"The players have truly given me so many wonderful memories and experiences," said Moriyasu, who will be replaced by Japan's current under-23 coach Go Oiwa.

"I was blessed with great players and staff, and I've been able to spend a very ‌happy time together with them. For that, I want to express my gratitude ​to everyone."

While Moriyasu was unable to break new ground at the World Cup ‌or add to Japan's trophy collection, players were sad to see him go.

"While we may not have been able to achieve things like winning titles or surpassing the results we'd achieved before, I think he's a coach who has grown together with Japanese football and contributed greatly to its development," said ⁠Japan winger Ritsu Doan.

"I'm truly disappointed, and ⁠it's sad, but as players ‌we want to keep moving forward and focus on what's next."