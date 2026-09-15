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James Rodriguez announces retirement from international football

Colombia icon James Rodriguez has retired at 35 years old
Colombia icon James Rodriguez has retired at 35 years oldIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters / Sam Navarro

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez retired from international ⁠football on Tuesday, having won 131 caps and inspired his ‌country to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals.

"Thank ‌you for every match, every ‌joy, every tear and every dream ‌we shared. Defending the colours of ‌the Colombia national team was one of the greatest honours of ‌my life," Rodriguez said in ⁠a video ‌posted on social media.

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The 35-year-old, who made ​his senior debut in 2011 and often captained Colombia, ​scored 31 goals and represented his country at three World Cups and ⁠four Copa ​America tournaments.

Rodriguez rose to global prominence at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, scoring six goals to ‌win the Golden Boot as Colombia reached the quarter-finals. His volley against Uruguay in the last 16 earned him FIFA’s Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

He signed for Colombian side Atletico Nacional last week on a ‌deal running until next June ​after leaving Major League Soccer ‌club Minnesota United.

Rodriguez previously played for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League and two LaLiga titles, and also had spells with Bayern ⁠Munich and ⁠Everton.

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