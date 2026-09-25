Aston Villa and Forest enquire about Al-Ahli midfielder Atangana

France U21 midfielder Valentin Atangana attracted interest from Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest last summer, despite having only recently moved to Saudi Arabia.

The 21-year-old left Stade de Reims in 2025 to join Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, becoming one of several young French players to move to the Gulf country.

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According to L’Equipe, Atangana had the opportunity to return to Europe after Villa and Forest made enquiries about his availability. However, the midfielder remained with Al-Ahli and continues to feature regularly for France’s U21 side.

Atangana has made no secret of his desire to eventually return to European football. He described the Saudi Pro League as a “trampoline” that could help him earn a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The former Reims player also dreams of representing France’s senior team and playing in the UEFA Champions League.