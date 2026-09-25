Italy v Belgium latest: Confirmed team news as Mancini and Van Bommel take charge

Italy and Belgium will kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a Friday night clash at Stadio Olimpico.

Having missed out on a third straight World Cup in the dreaded playoffs, four-time world champions Italy Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini has returned to the sidelines as he aims to turn the nation around.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is the opening fixture of the Nations League for the Azzurri, who are in a group along with France and Turkey in what are three tough tests for the side.

Whilst Italy rebuild, Belgium are now under former PSV, Wolfsburg and Antwerp manager Mark van Bommel who takes over from Rudi Garcia who led the side to the World Cup quarter-finals, where they were beaten by champions Spain.

Italy vs Belgium team news

Belgium are without Leandro Trossard and goalkeeper Mike Penders whilst Andre Onana misses out due to the long-term injury he sustained at the World Cup.

Italy are without suspended Alessandro Bastoni, who was sent off in the World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus Federico Dimarco and Bryan Cristante pulled out due to injury.

Italy vs Belgium predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Scalvini, Calafiori; Barella, Tonali, Frattesi; Inacio, P. Esposito, Raspadori

Belgium: Lammens; Castagne, De Winter, Theate, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Lavia; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Godts; Lukaku

Italy vs Belgium kick off time

The two teams meet at the Stadio Olimpico at 19:45 Uk time on Friday 25th September.

Key stats

Italy have a strong recent H2H record: 4 wins and 1 draw in the last five meetings.

Italy are beginning Roberto Mancini's second spell as head coach and have introduced nine uncapped players into the wider squad as part of a rebuild.

The first Italy squad of Mancini's second spell will be captained by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has already won 83 caps at the age of 27.