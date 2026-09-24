Roberto Mancini and Italy begin on quest to win back heartbroken fans

Roberto Mancini embarks on his bid to turn around Italy's fortunes for a second time as coach this week, but he also needs to win over sceptical fans left apathetic towards the Azzurri after an unprecedented series of setbacks.

The four-time world champions, for so long the sporting pride of the nation, have hit one embarrassing low after another, while the likes of tennis world number one Jannik Sinner, runaway Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Italy's Olympic athletes have delivered history-making successes.

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The men's national football team failed to qualify for the past three World Cups, having not missed out previously since 1958.

Luigi Giaquinto wistfully watched a video of Giorgio Chiellini lifting the European Championship trophy five years ago, three times on a loop.

"It all feels like so long ago," says the 27-year-old Italy supporter and electrician at the national team's museum in Coverciano, near Florence.

"It's incredible to think that our national team won the Euros just five years ago, yet failed to qualify for the last World Cup. It's tough being an Italy fan."

Alessandro Maurillo, who accompanied Giaquinto to the small museum next to the Italian football federation's national training centre, used to follow "international football more than club football" until recently.

Italy have not even played a World Cup knockout match since winning the 2006 final against France, and also suffered a last-16 exit at the hands of Switzerland at Euro 2024.

The one bright spot during their miserable 10-year stretch was the brilliant Euro 2020 triumph, with Mancini at the helm, as part of a then-world record unbeaten run of 37 matches.

Mancini has admitted that his team need to "win back" supporters, starting with Friday's Nations League match against Belgium in Rome.

Win probability Flashscore

The former Manchester City boss will also have some personal persuading to do, after abruptly ending his first spell as coach in 2023 to take over the Saudi Arabia national side.

"We will achieve this by taking the national team back to where it deserves to be, by playing with enthusiasm, and by giving our all," Mancini said.

But recent results have shattered fans' optimism.

The Euro defeat by the Swiss was disappointing, but losses in qualifying play-offs for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, by North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively, were real low points.

"When you can't beat so-called 'small' teams like Switzerland and Bosnia, there's a problem," says Maurillo, pointing out the Azzurri pale in comparison to the country's other sports teams "where Italy excels".

Barely half of tickets sold

Italian clubs have also struggled to scale previous heights in recent years - a Serie A team has not won the Champions League since Inter Milan's 2010 victory under Jose Mourinho.

"The problems facing the national team - and Italian football more broadly - mirror those of Italian society," added Maurillo, a 29-year-old insurance agent.

"Young people aren't given a chance. Young players struggle to break through because they get little to no playing time in Serie A.

"It's a bit like the job market, where many young people are forced to go abroad to find work."

As he examines one of the earliest official Italy jerseys, a woollen one worn in 1928 by Elvio Banchero, Giacomo Benevento criticises the lack of character among the key players.

"Players like (Nicolo) Barella and (Gianluigi) Donnarumma - the experienced ones - don't have the balls that Chiellini, (Andrea) Barzagli, or (Gennaro) Gattuso had," bemoans the 57-year-old physiotherapist.

"They don't bring that extra spirit to the pitch, they don't strike fear into their opponents."

Supporters may be about to vote with their feet, as only 32,000 of the 70,000 tickets available for Friday's Group A1 game against Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico had been sold as of Wednesday.

Italy face a daunting trip to Turkey on Monday before hosting France, then play the reverse fixture against the Turks to conclude the expanded international break.