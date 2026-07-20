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Italy open Pep Guardiola talks over 2027 arrival

Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.Profimedia

The Italian FA are preparing a contract offer for Pep Guardiola to take charge of their national team ahead of UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying.

Guardiola called time on a trophy-packed decade at Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season and he plans to take a break from football as he did in between managing Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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England's exit in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals had led to renewed calls for the English FA to consider an approach for Guardiola, but the Three Lions are expected to stick with Thomas Tuchel until after Euro 2028.

Reports from Sky Sports Italia claim contact has already been made with Guardiola, but the former Spain international wants to delay a decision, in what would be his first-ever national team role.

Paolo Maldini, the new technical director of the Italian FA, is leading the negotiations and he's already met with Guardiola in Barcelona to discuss potential next steps.

Italy are determined to bring in a huge name to revive their fortunes after failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup which led to Gennaro Gattuso's exit in March.

Former boss Roberto Mancini, and ex-midfield star Andrea Pirlo, are also among the candidates with Guardiola aiming not to take another job until the start of 2027.

That would allow him to possibly lead Italy when Euros qualification starts in March 2027, but the Azzurri would need to appoint an interim for their incoming autumn Nations League games against Belgium, Turkey and France.

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Pep GuardiolaItalyManchester City

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