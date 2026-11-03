Issa Doumbia the hero as Sporting CP's secure impressive win at Shakhtar

Sporting CP moved into the top five of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) League Phase, at least temporarily, as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at the Ukrainian’s adopted European home, Stamford Bridge, to win consecutive away UCL games for the first time since 2008.

Both sides had speculative efforts early on, as Pedro Henrique shot straight at Rui Silva from range before Maxi Araujo’s close-range volley was blocked inside the Shakhtar six-yard box by Vinicius Tobias.

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An end-to-end opening was followed by a tight contest between two in-form teams, with Silas Andersen’s shot over the bar from a corner after 32 minutes the next effort of note for either side.

The Ukrainian champions created the biggest chance of the half as the clock ticked towards half-time. Yegor Nazaryna’s perfect delivery from the right found Kaua Elias alone at the back post, but the Brazilian - without a goal in all competitions since August - blazed his chance high into the stands.

It was a moment that summed up the first 45 minutes - glimpses of life, but ultimately lacking the required end product.

The second half began with much more intensity, as Issa Doumbia flashed an outside-of-the-boot effort across the face of goal before Elias was denied the opener by a fantastic Eduardo Felicissimo block.

Doumbia, though, made no mistake with his second attempt, opening the scoring just before the hour mark after a mistake from the Shakhtar defence.

Andersen’s dinked pass was inadvertently played into the Italian’s path by Henrique, and Doumbia reacted instinctively to score his second UCL goal of the season.

Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk prevented Sporting from grabbing a quickfire second by reacting well to push away Eduardo Quaresma’s glancing header, before both Suarez and Elias fired over from promising positions at either end.

Eventually, the ‘hosts’ began to turn the tide and pile pressure on the Sporting goal, but Silva was on hand to deny both Marlon Gomes and Alisson’s efforts from range.

Silva was then left helpless when Alisson’s next shot flew past him, but the post saved him.

After all their pressure, Shakhtar should have claimed a point in stoppage time, yet Newerton’s bullet header was straight at the grateful Silva.

It was ultimately too little, too late for Shakhtar, who have four points from four UCL games ahead of their next clash versus Fenerbahce at Stamford Bridge after the international break.

Sporting, meanwhile, are in a much healthier position with nine points, and will eye more success when they play struggling Manchester United next in this competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eduardo Felicissimo (Sporting CP)