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Stuttgart defender warns teammates of Osimhen threat

Stuttgart defender warns teammates of Osimhen threat
Stuttgart defender warns teammates of Osimhen threatStringer / EPA / Profimedia

Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstadt has urged his teammates to remain vigilant against Victor Osimhen ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

The Bundesliga outfit visit RAMS Park for their Four encounter against the reigning Turkish champions.

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Osimhen enters the contest in impressive form, having scored in his last three appearances.

“We prepared specifically for Galatasaray. We know their defence is very good, and we also know they have extraordinary attacking players,” said Mittelstadt 

“Osimhen is very dangerous. He has shown that he is one of the best strikers in recent years. There are other stars in the team as well.”

Mittelstadt insists Stuttgart are adequately prepared and confident of causing problems for their hosts in Istanbul.

“Nevertheless, we prepared well. We know what awaits us and what we need to show. I believe we are well prepared,” he added.

“Considering what Galatasaray have achieved in recent years and their success in the Champions League, we certainly do not underestimate them. They may be considered favourites, but we believe we can hurt Galatasaray.

“We are strong too. We have shown that we can beat top-level teams like Galatasaray.”

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Victor OsimhenMaximilian MittelstadtVfB StuttgartGalatasarayChampions League

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