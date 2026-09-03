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Isak to strike against Ipswich? The best players for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League

Alexander Isak in action against Nottingham Forest
Alexander Isak in action against Nottingham ForestADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia / Flashscore

With the transfer window closed and the new season now very much up and running, it's time to knuckle down in the world of Fantasy Premier League, starting with the third gameweek of the 2026/27 campaign.

Here are the players that will make a real difference to your FPL Gameweek 3 team based on Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. If you’ve had a bad start, get your Gameweek 3 team rated instantly by AI for free and check out your recommended transfers.

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Defender: Nathan Collins vs Sunderland (H) - 4.9 predicted points

Brentford have had a sound start to the season from a defensive perspective, keeping a clean sheet against Spurs on opening weekend and conceding just one goal. They’ve conceded just three big chances on their goal.

Defender Nathan Collins (£5.5m) has been one of the most attacking in the game with the most shots in the box of any defender, including one big chance, and the most headed attempts on goal of any player. He is a differential, in 2.2% of sides, with a defcon (defensive contribution) bonus last time out.

Defenders with the most shots inside the box in the first two games
Defenders with the most shots inside the box in the first two gamesFantasy Football Hub

Best Midfielder: Elliot Anderson vs Coventry City (H) - 5.0 predicted points

Manchester City assets are in high demand ahead of the visit of promoted Coventry City. Enzo Maresca has begun in winning form, ascending to the top of the Premier League table, while Coventry are yet to get off the mark, with two straight defeats. 

Rayan Cherki (£7.7m) has seen a double price increase and over a million transfers in following his brace last time out, but team-mate Elliot Anderson (£6.4m) is predicted to outscore him by 0.2 points in this game. He hit defcon in the 4-1 win away at Crystal Palace.

Anderson and Cherki's stats so far this season
Anderson and Cherki's stats so far this seasonFantasy Football Hub

Best Forward: Alexander Isak vs Ipswich Town (A) - 5.0 predicted points

Liverpool are among the favourites for a big win when they travel to promoted Ipswich Town in the Friday night fixture, having begun the season with 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Ipswich have just conceded five goals at Old Trafford.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak (£9.0m) got off the mark last time out, with his first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest. He had three shots in the box, taking him to seven for the campaign. Liverpool’s attack has been bolstered by Bradley Barcola (£8.0m). 

Isak's stats in the first two games
Isak's stats in the first two gamesFantasy Football Hub

Do any of these picks make your current side for Gameweek 3? Get your team rated instantly by AI for free ahead of Friday’s deadline.

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Premier LeagueAlexander IsakNathan Michael CollinsElliot Anderson

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