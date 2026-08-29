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Isak demands more from Liverpool after Forest stalemate

Isak demands more from Liverpool after Forest stalemate
Isak demands more from Liverpool after Forest stalematePeter Byrne, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Alexander Isak praised Liverpool’s fighting spirit after their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield but admitted they must improve.

Dan Ndoye gave Forest the lead before Isak equalised shortly after the hour mark. 

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Morgan Gibbs-White restored the visitors’ advantage from the penalty spot, but Victor Munoz rescued Liverpool with an 82nd-minute strike in front of the Kop.

Isak was pleased with the response but stressed that the Reds must raise their level in future matches.

“I think there's no problem in fighting spirit and never giving up. I think we showed that last week as well,” he said.

“Obviously we started the game pretty bad today as well. When we gained momentum by scoring a goal, that's where we need to be better, I think, because again today we conceded quite quickly after that.

“But from the position we were in, it's always good to get something out of the game.”

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Alexander IsakLiverpoolNottinghamPremier League

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