Is Igor Thiago set to start firing? The best Gameweek 8 Fantasy Premier League picks

After another midweek of European football, the focus turns swiftly back to the Premier League, which means more decisions and headaches for Fantasy Premier League managers around the world.

Here are the players who will make a real difference to your FPL Gameweek 8 team using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. If you’ve had a bad start, get your Gameweek 8 team rated instantly by AI for free and check out your recommended transfers.

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Defender: Tarik Muharemovic vs Sunderland (A) - 4.4 predicted points (4.9% owned)

Leeds United’s centre-back Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) notched his second goal involvement of the season in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, getting a flick on in the box from a corner for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to convert.

The 4.9% owned defender is becoming a popular selection in the game, hitting the two-point defensive contribution bonus in four of his seven appearances. Leeds United have kept two clean sheets so far this season, while the Black Cats have just one home goal in three.

Muharemovic stats this season Fantasy Football Hub

Best Midfielder: Declan Rice vs Everton (H) - 4.8 predicted points (11.1% owned)

Arsenal have one of the standout fixtures of the weekend at home to Everton, where midfielder Declan Rice (£7.3m) has the potential to be a fantasy difference maker, in 11.1% of sides. He has produced assists in four of his last five league games.

He’s averaging five points per game at the Emirates this season, with set pieces key to his fantasy potential, where he takes corners from one side and free kicks. He has made 11 key passes in this campaign, including two big chances created.

Declan Rice stats this season Fantasy Football Hub

Best Forward: Igor Thiago vs Hull City (A) - 5.3 predicted points (8.8% owned)

Brentford striker Igor Thiago (£7.8m) proved himself to be a difference maker last time out, with a third goal involvement in as many games against Liverpool. It could have been more, with a red card fundamentally changing the momentum of that game.

The 8.8% owned forward carries plenty of potential for the trip to Hull City, with 17 shots on goal this season, including six big chances. His ownership is now at 8.8%, and he is on penalties, with 22 goals scored in the Premier League last season.

Igor Thiago stats this season Fantasy Football Hub

Do any of these picks make your current side for Gameweek 8? Get your team rated instantly by AI for free ahead of Friday’s deadline.