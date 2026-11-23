President Gianni Infantino believes Nigeria currently lacks the infrastructure required to host the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA chief pointed out to shortcomings in stadiums, airports and transportation networks. Regardless, he expressed optimism about Nigeria's future prospects.

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“The key to hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where best practice is needed,” he said on Arise TV.

“I think Nigeria has the resources, has the passion, has the will as well to move ahead with the projects that are planned in terms of stadiums.