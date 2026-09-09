Arsenal striker Havertz hits new heights ahead of Champions League opener

Arsenal are about to kick off their European campaign against Napoli this Wednesday. Kai Havertz will have a huge impact for the Gunners, with the German already making a huge mark at the start of the 2026/27 season.

"We can and must go further. We see other teams getting better, so we have to raise our level again," Kai Havertz said after scoring in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, perfectly summing up the German's motivation.

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After coming so close to European glory in the 2025/26 season - even scoring in the final - the striker is determined to come back stronger. On the European stage, that starts this Wednesday with a clash against Napoli.

The centre-forward who keeps impressing

Havertz has now been at Arsenal since 2023. In his time in north London, he has experienced it all: success, goals, highs and lows, and injuries too.

But he has stayed with the Gunners, and it seems that was the right choice, judging by his performances at the start of this season.

The player has scored three goals in four matches (Premier League and Community Shield) and has already established himself as a centre-forward to watch after cementing his place in the team ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

His talent stood out even more against Chelsea last weekend, marking his rise in form and, above all, his desire to keep improving. He first equalised before his clever body feint set up Martin Odegaard for the second goal, adding more class to his performance.

Without any flashy moves, he appeared behind the Blues defence regularly, found space in behind, and brought the game to life with one-touch passes.

In doing so, he proved he could outshine his Swedish striking rival, but also Mikel Merino, who is sometimes used by Mikel Arteta as a false nine.

'Incredible work for the team'

In great form, Havertz will help his team and lead Arsenal's attack against Napoli. It's a job his manager described as "incredible" in a press conference after the Chelsea victory.

"He looks happy. He looks settled, so he looks happy. In his personal life, great things have happened too – he feels fit, he trains every day, he has this routine at the moment, and he's scoring goals, and that's not all, but he's doing an incredible job for the team," Arteta said, clearly pleased.

Havertz's start to the season Flashscore

In the end, Arsenal are doing just fine without signing a new star forward. If he stays injury-free, Havertz could rediscover his former glory.

"I have my goals in mind. I prefer not to say them out loud," Havertz admitted.

"I want to play at a high level consistently this season and give my best. It's great to be back on the pitch, fully fit."