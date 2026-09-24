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In-form Deportivo striker Aubameyang out for two months after knee surgery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in actionJOSE BRETON / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Deportivo La Coruna striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang underwent knee surgery on Thursday, his club announced, and is expected to be out for two months.

The 37-year-old had an operation on the meniscus in his right knee at a clinic in Madrid after feeling discomfort during Sunday's draw with Real Betis.

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The club said Gabon's all-time top scorer would return to La Coruna.

"His progress will determine when he returns to training," Deportivo said in a statement.

The Spanish press reported that the former Arsenal and Chelsea player was expected to be sidelined for nearly two months.

Aubameyang has scored five of his side's 10 league goals as promoted Deportivo have made a strong start to the season. They sit seventh in La Liga with 10 points from seven games.

He quit international duty earlier this month, saying he felt "humiliated" after the Gabonese government singled him out as responsible for a disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

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