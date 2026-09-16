Sevilla claim Deportivo win to maintain strong LaLiga start

Sevilla made it four wins out of six in LaLiga after beating 10-man Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 to hand Antonio Hidalgo’s high-flying side their first defeat since returning to the Spanish top-flight.

Both sides started brightly as Sevilla had their first opportunity from a corner, but it was well dealt with by the Depor defenders.

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Yeremay Hernandez was well up for it from the first whistle, exchanging some lovely, intricate passes with his teammates in and around the Sevilla penalty box but struggled with the final pass to create a clear-cut opportunity.

It took until after the quarter-hour for the first shot on goal when Miguel Sierra received the ball from just outside of the box before unleashing a shot into the centre of the goal, but Leo Roman was more than a match for it and pulled off an easy save.

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Depor thought they should have had a penalty shortly after Hernandez got on the end of a pinpoint through ball and then went down under pressure from Andres Lopez. Much to the frustration of the home crowd, the referee waved the protests away.

Los Rojiblancos pressed intensely, catching Depor out as they tried to play out from the back. The pressure almost paid dividends when Lucas Stassin won the ball and fed Lucien Agoume through on goal. The French midfielder was rash with his finish, however, sending it well wide of Roman’s left post as they went into half-time goalless.

With the words of Hidalgo ringing around their heads, Depor came out of the break on the front foot, but so did Sevilla.

And that’s how the deadlock was broken as Kiki Salas intercepted a pass and laid it off to Stassin, whose curling effort was parried directly into the path of Sierra, who volleyed it past Roman to open the scoring.

When it rained, it poured for Depor, as four minutes after conceding, the hosts were reduced to 10-men after Angelino was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Sierra.

The former Manchester City and Roma full-back went studs up on the back of the goalscorer's calf, and after VAR intervention, the referee had no other choice but to send him for an early bath.

Stassin had a golden opportunity to put the result beyond any doubt from another fantastic Sevilla counter. However, rather than laying it off to his teammate for an almost guaranteed goal, he opted to shoot, and Roman stayed big and pawed it away.

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After going a man down, Depor struggled to gain a foothold in the contest and never looked like levelling the scoreline as their five-game unbeaten start to the campaign came to an end.

Victory for Luis Garcia’s men puts his side up into the top four, a complete contrast to last season, which saw Los Rojiblancos endure a dramatic relegation battle.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Miguel Loureiro (Deportivo)

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