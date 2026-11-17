Abia Warriors technical adviser Imama Amapakabo has resigned following disappointing results that have left the club in the Nigeria Premier Football League relegation zone.

The former Super Eagles assistant coach informed players and staff of his decision after Tuesday’s training session.

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His departure ends a second spell during which he guided Abia Warriors to their historic first continental qualification.

Chief Coach Bethel Oji will assume interim responsibility while Abia Warriors search for a replacement.

The club thanked Amapakabo for his dedication, professionalism and contributions.

“The board, management, players, and staff of Abia Warriors Football Club express their sincere gratitude to coach Imama Amapakabo for his dedication, hard work, and immense contributions to the growth and success of the club during his time in charge,” the statement read.

“His professionalism and commitment to the team will always be remembered and appreciated.

“The club wishes him the very best in his future endeavours and in the next phase of his coaching career.”