'I trust all referees' - Mourinho keen to 'move on' amid Real Madrid criticism

Jose Mourinho smiles during a pre-match press conference at the Olympic Stadium in Rome

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he has faith in officiating in Spain and in Europe despite his heavy criticisms of them this season.

Mourinho refused to take part in his obligatory post-match press conference on Saturday after Real Madrid beat Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga, in protest a decision to rule out a goal scored by Vinicius Junior and then send off the Brazil international for hair-pulling.

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After a league derby defeat against Atletico Madrid, Mourinho brandished printed pictures of challenges in the game he thought the Rojiblancos should have been punished for.

However ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash at Roma, Mourinho tried to avoid controversy.

"I trust all the referees... whether it's the league or Champions League, before the game I always have the best feelings about the referees," Mourinho told reporters.

"I have confidence and I hope everything goes well for all three teams (both sides and the officials) - I don't have any negative feelings."

Mourinho said he might expand more on the subject when back in the Spanish capital.

"There are Italian media here that are more interested in the match than in that kind of thing," added the veteran coach.

"You'll have me (speaking) again on Saturday, I think it's best if we move on to something else."

Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, also speaking before the Roma clash, said the squad was not happy with calls that had gone against them.

"I don't want to speak about the referees... right now we have a lot of frustration with the decisions," said Tchouameni.

Mourinho, 63, led Roma between 2021-2024, winning the Conference League with the Italian side in 2022 and finishing runners-up in the Europa League the following year.

Mourinho said Roma fans were "special people" and looked back fondly on his days in the city.

"It's not as if we won the Champions League... but we did win a European competition, we played a second European final in two years, and I think everything came together," added Mourinho.