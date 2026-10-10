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Hurzeler praises Brighton's fighting spirit after Sunderland win

Hurzeler praises Brighton's fighting spirit after Sunderland win
Hurzeler praises Brighton's fighting spirit after Sunderland winSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler praised his players' togetherness and belief following Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland.

Goals from Maxim De Cuyper and debutant Jaouen Hadjam secured Albion's fourth win in six matches.

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Despite Pascal Struijk's dismissal, Brighton held firm with ten men for the final half-hour.

Having recently beaten champions Arsenal, Hurzeler applauded his side's resilience as the Seagulls recorded three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in eight years.

“I have to praise my players. I think it was a different performance (to Arsenal) because we had different circumstances. We had to face different adversities, but overall the players reacted really well,” he told club website. 

“They defended really good as a team. Also, after the red card we had a really good defensive mindset. And on top of that, we had really good subs who made an impact when they came into the game.

“We showed that togetherness, and I think it was a deserved win. They really stick together, and they face adversity no matter how tough it is.”

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