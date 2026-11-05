Hurzeler allowing Brighton fans to 'dream' of Europa League success after Getafe win

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is hopeful his side 'can fulfill fan's dreams in this competition' following their 1-0 Europa League win over Getafe on Thursday (November 5).

Brighton continue to impress both domestically and in Europe following their narrow win over Jose Bordalas’ famously hard to beat Getafe.

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Hurzeler’s side are among the favourites to lift the Europa Conference League trophy come the end of the season.

They would become the fourth English side to do so in the tournament’s nearly six-year history.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Hurzeler said he is hopeful his side 'can fulfil fan's dreams in this competition'.

"These games in the Conference League are different,” he said.

“You have to beat a low block. You have to understand what the opponents are looking for in the game. Therefore, you have to always be patient in these games and I think we did it today.

"We didn't play our best game, to be fair. We had a few moments where we were quite lazy with the easy things.

“We didn't do the simple things on the highest level but in the end we kept a clean sheet, third clean sheet in a row in this tournament and we scored a goal and I think we deserved to win this game."

On the plan with Pascal Gross after playing 16 consecutive games: "At one point we need to manage him as well, but at the moment he just keeps running.

“He seems to be in a good shape. Today he didn't play the full 90 minutes, also manage the energy from the players like this."

On Brighton fans’ tournament expectations: "They should dream, that's what I always say. We focus on work. We focus on the things we can control. They should dream and hopefully at one point we can fulfil their dream."