Hull ready to defy critics after stunning Premier League promotion

Sergej Jakirovic said he is motivated to prove his side's critics wrong

Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic vowed to silence his club's critics after they were labelled relegation certainties ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Jakirovic's side open their first top-flight campaign since 2016-17 with a home game against Manchester United on Saturday.

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The Tigers defied the odds to seal promotion from the Championship via the play-offs last season.

Just 12 months after narrowly avoiding relegation to the third tier, Hull beat Millwall in the semi-finals then defeated Middlesbrough in the final at Wembley thanks to Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time winner.

Middlesbrough were only playing in the final after their play-off semi-final conquerers Southampton were expelled for spying on several opponents.

Few expect Hull to survive more than a year in the Premier League and former England midfielder Joe Cole became the latest to dismiss their chances this week.

"Hull are gone, man," Cole told The Dressing Room podcast. "They've spent £70 million.

"I'll be stunned if they stay up. They've come here through the back door, they've slipped in."

Cole's former England team-mate Michael Owen recently suggested Hull "shouldn't have been promoted" in a reference to their distant odds at the start of the last campaign.

All the doubters have added fuel to Jakirovic's determination to save Hull from relegation.

"I saw all these predictions but it is a great motivation to prove them wrong, if it's possible," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We have to prepare for everything. It will not be easy but at least we can fight there.

"We don't have anything to lose. You play for yourself, and you show your potential on the pitch."