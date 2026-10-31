Hull and Ipswich share the spoils in thrilling Premier League draw

Julio Enciso’s superb equaliser helped earn Ipswich Town a hard-fought 2-2 draw, after Hull City produced a spirited comeback in a lively second half in the first-ever top-flight meeting between the two sides.

With both sides occupying mid-table positions, Premier League life has looked more treat than trick for the newly promoted duo prior to their meeting at the MKM Stadium.

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However, the hosts looked spooked in a lacklustre first half, as Ipswich quickly assumed control of possession and prevented Hull from making any meaningful impact.

Minutes after Dara O'Shea saw a penalty appeal waved away, the Tractor Boys took a deserved lead midway through the half when Abdoul Ouattara drove forward and slid the ball inside the area to Florentino, who smashed it into the roof of the net at the near post.

Enciso’s header appeared to have doubled the visitors’ advantage, only for it to be chalked off after Abdul Fatawu was adjudged to have fouled in the build-up.

Hull had offered little threat until the closing stages of the first period when Mohamed Belloumi sought to drag his side back into the contest.

His dangerous delivery forced Ouattara into a wild clearance before Tim Iroegbunam’s left-footed drive from outside the area sailed harmlessly wide.

The introduction of Matt Crooks at the break saw Sergej Jakirovic’s side revert to a back four and a more attacking approach that paid off just before the hour.

A defensive lapse from Ipswich allowed Iroegbunam space to surge down the left and into the penalty area. And in making amends for his earlier miss, the midfielder kept his composure to rifle home his first goal for the club.

With the tide completely turning in the Tigers’ favour, Oliver McBurnie completed the turnaround 10 minutes later, scoring in successive matches by capitalising on Christian Walton’s poor positioning and stroking a free-kick around the wall and into the bottom right corner.

Match stats Flashscore

Ipswich’s hopes appeared to be fading, having conceded their foothold in the contest, but Enciso restored parity as he skipped through the Hull defence and found the top corner with an exquisite curling finish to set up an end-to-end grandstand finish.

Momentum Flashscore

Walton reacted well to deny Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s angled effort from restoring Hull’s lead whilst Jack Clarke’s inviting cross narrowly evaded Issa Diop as both sides sensed a winner in the closing stages before eventually settling for a point apiece in an exhausting second half.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Abdoul Ouattara (Ipswich Town)