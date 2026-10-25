Hull City vs Brentford: Confirmed team news as the Tigers aim to remain unbeaten at home

Hull City welcome Brentford to the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they hope to continue their stunning start.

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic has defied all odds so far this season after taking the newly promoted side to 11th in the Premier League after seven games, with a game in hand on several teams above them.

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The Tigers will look to maintain their unbeaten home record against a Brentford side yet to lose on their travels this term in what is a very interesting clash between two sides who have started strong.

After winning each of their opening two matches since promotion to the Premier League, Hull are winless in each of their last five, a stat Jakirovic will hope to turn around.

Hull City vs Brentford team news

Hull are without Jack Butland, Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Nobel Mendy and Matt Targett.

Brentford will be without the injured Joshua Dasilva and Antoni Milambo, as well as the suspended Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt after their red cards against Liverpool last weekend.

Hull City vs Brentford predicted line-ups

Hull City: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles, Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas, McBurnie

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Jensen, Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Hull City vs Brentford kick-off time

Both sides meet at the MKM Stadium for a 14:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form in Premier League

Hull: DDLDL

Brentford: DDWDL

Key stats

Hull have conceded just twice in three home league games whilst Brentford have scored in all three of their away league games, but have yet to win one.

Brentford have conceded five goals in three away league games and have not kept an away clean sheet in those matches.

The Bees head into the weekend in sixth spot in the Premier League table, while the Tigers are one point worse off in ninth position.