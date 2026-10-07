Hradecky slams 'terrible performance' as Friis faces sack

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky gave a furious interview with Finnish TV after the team's 1-0 defeat to Belarus on 6th October, a performance he claimed was "terrible" and has seen calls for head coach Jacob Friis to lose his job.

Two victories, one draw and one defeat does not appear to be a bad return from four matches in the UEFA Nations League over the extended international window, but the two matches against Belarus - a 0-0 draw at home and the away defeat in which they conceded in the first minute - took the shine off victories over San Marino and Albania.

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The loss in Budapest - the venue for Belarus' "home" match - also saw Huuhkajat fall from first to third in Group C1, meaning the Finns will likely have to get at least a point in Tirana in November to give themselves a chance of promotion to League B.

After the match, Hradecky pulled no punches as he dissected another disappointing result: "Absolutely incomprehensible performance. The attitude is there, but the decision making doesn't work," said the goalkeeper, who was also critical of the youthful make-up and attitude of the players in front of him.

"Junior football, it won't get you anywhere. Everyone wants an even younger team, I don't understand. So no, this won't get you anywhere. Quite frankly, the next month is going to suck. Terrible performance."

Since the 7-0 win over San Marino at the start of this window, Finland's only two goals were Leo Walta's two free-kicks against Albania, thus Friis' side have gone 281 minutes without scoring from open play, since Joel Pohjanpalo scored the sixth in Serravalle.

"What is the explanation? Where are the problems? We are playing with the opponent's cards. Not getting out to the wings, not getting crosses in," fumed Hradecky.

In the behind-closed-doors match in Budapest, the players' communication was clear for all to hear, especially Hradecky's, and when asked about it after the game, again pointed to the lack of a "senior" approach within in the squad.

"Well yeah, at least I have vocal cords at an adult level. Too quiet, that's a fact. It's also a fact that there are zero goals in three games. You can forget about San Marino."

'Final nail in Friis' coffin'

While Hradecky did not criticise the head coach personally, there is no denying that what he did criticise - such as decision making and selecting a youthful squad - are areas very much within the coach's remit.

Former Finland international Paulus Arajuuri, working as a pundit on the match, commented on Hradecky's words: "Of course, Lukas doesn't say that, and I don't know if he thinks so, but the head coach is responsible for how the collective works, what the game looks like, and how clear the identity and tasks are on the field."

"After this game I'm a little worried," said Arajuuri.

Some reporters, including Tuukka Kotimaki went further, calling for Danish coach Friis to be sacked: "I don't think he has any qualifications to continue as Finland's head coach. This was the final nail in the coffin."

"Friis has been the head coach for almost two years. In the last two and a half weeks, the trend has not been upward - not even in a steady phase. Rather, we have seen a decline."