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Ederson extends Atalanta stay after failed Man United switch

Ederson extends Atalanta stay after failed Man United switch
Ederson extends Atalanta stay after failed Man United switchTiziano Ballabio / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Brazil midfielder Ederson has signed a contract extension with Atalanta after his proposed transfer to Manchester United collapsed.

The Red Devils had agreed a reported £35 million deal for the 27-year-old in June, but the move fell through following concerns raised during his medical assessment.

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Ederson had initially been scheduled to complete his medical in early July, but the process was delayed after he received a late Brazil call-up for the World Cup due to Wesley’s injury. 

He later travelled to England for further tests after initial examinations in the United States highlighted an issue.

Following specialist assessments, United decided against completing the transfer. 

Although a future move remained possible according to BBC Sport, Ederson has now committed his future to Atalanta with a new contract, while the club has not revealed the deal’s duration.

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Football transfersEdersonManchester UnitedAtalanta

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