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Havertz 'strong and ready' after scoring in Arsenal win

Havertz 'strong and ready' after scoring in Arsenal win
Havertz 'strong and ready' after scoring in Arsenal winČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Sergio Ruiz / PRESSIN

Kai Havertz says he feels “strong and ready to go” after scoring in Arsenal’s impressive 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona.

The German opened the scoring following the club’s week-long training camp in Spain, with Christos Tzolis, Max Dowman and Gabriel Jesus also finding the net.

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Despite being early in pre-season, the forward believes he is already in good physical condition and ready to build momentum ahead of the new campaign.

 “You saw already the connections we had on the pitch. It was a good test for us against a good team and I think we played strong. We need to continue like that now,” he told club media.

“Playing games is the best way to get fit and especially for the players. I think they've had a long break now. I think it's important to play a couple of games. I think we're already looking forward to the next one.

“(My fitness levels) are quite good, to be fair. I feel like I had three weeks off. I think I didn't lose too much and I feel good, feel strong and I'm ready to go.”

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Kai HavertzArsenalGironaPremier League

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