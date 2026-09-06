Harder scores on debut as impressive Strasbourg thrash Troyes in Ligue 1

RC Strasbourg won their fourth successive Ligue 1 away match against newly-promoted sides after coming from behind to beat ES Troyes AC 6-2 at the Stade de l'Aube.

Building on their strong start to the season (W1, D1), Troyes took the lead in the early stages through Antoine Mille, who volleyed home Anis Ouzenadji’s cross with the help of a deflection off Oso.

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Both goalkeepers were fairly active in the first half, with Patrick Beach catching Jacobo Ortega’s strike from a tight angle, before Filip Jörgensen reacted well to stop Adrien Monfray’s close-range effort following a free-kick.

Gessime Yassine was particularly dangerous for Strasbourg, and he forced Beach into another fine save when his deflected shot headed towards goal.

Having assisted against Troyes last season for Dunkerque, the winger repeated his trick by picking out Ortega, who tapped home the equaliser in acres of space. The visitors quickly completed the comeback before HT when Diogo Sousa swivelled, rifled towards goal and, after an initial save from Beach, converted the rebound.

Strasbourg continued to probe for more goals in the second half, and before the hour mark, they netted a third. Le Racing won the ball high up the pitch before a few quick passes allowed Giovanni Reyna to fire a deflected effort beyond a wrong-footed Beach.

Troyes - Strasbourg - Match Statistics Flashare

Now in possession of a comfortable advantage, the visitors started to express themselves, and Yassine pulled off a cheeky nutmeg before curling just wide. Nevertheless, Troyes still had chances to get back into it, and Dermane Karim forced Jörgensen to tip over his strike after finding some space for himself in the area.

Ultimately, though, Troyes simply did not show enough quality in front of goal in the second period, and Strasbourg punished them on the counter courtesy of substitute Sam Amo-Ameyaw, who beautifully curled the ball off the post and into the bottom corner. He then made it a quickfire brace by cutting inside and delaying his shot until the perfect time, arrowing the ball into the top corner.

There was even time for a sixth for Strasbourg, with Conrad Harder sent through one-on-one by Sousa prior to calmly slotting past Beach.

Although they did net a late consolation through Jérémy Le Douaron's effort from inside the box, this timid displays means Troyes lose their six-match unbeaten home league run (W5, D1) and taste defeat for the first time this season. Strasbourg, meanwhile, have responded to their 4-0 thrashing at Olympique de Marseille on the opening weekend with back-to-back victories, winning their first away H2H since March 2009 (D2, L2).