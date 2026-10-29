Hackney hails 'special night' after first Everton goal against Newcastle

Hayden Hackney described scoring his first Everton goal as a "special night" after helping the Toffees defeat Newcastle United 3-1 in Thursday's Carabao Cup fourth-round encounter.

James Garner, Hackney and Thierno Barry were all on target at Hill Dickinson Stadium as Everton secured their quarter-final spot.

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Hackney expressed delight at opening his goalscoring account for the club, describing the victory as an important moment in Everton's cup campaign this season.

“I’m delighted with that, it was a special night,” he told club website.

“I think us as a team and the fans knew it was a big game. After losing the last two games – I know it was against good opposition – but I feel like that was a big moment tonight.

“I think it was an important night against Premier League opposition.

“The fans really helped. They were unbelievable.”

He added: “I’m always working on arriving in the box at the right time. It was a great ball from Barry, and I managed to put it in the corner.

“It was a great feeling to get my first goal for this amazing club and hopefully there’s many more to come.”