Grealish dropped for Everton cup tie over disciplinary breach

Jack Grealish has been dropped for Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Newcastel for breaching club discipline

Jack Grealish was dropped for Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle on Thursday after "a breach of club discipline".

It was reported that the breach related to Grealish's unauthorised absence from training.

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The 31-year-old missed Saturday's 2-0 loss at Arsenal in the Premier League due to an illness.

Grealish, who is on a second season-long loan from Manchester City, had started Everton's three Premier League matches prior to their defeat against champions Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for David Moyes's side this term, most recently in their loss against Chelsea on October 17th.

Grealish has been dogged by criticism of his off-pitch behaviour for several years amid reports of nightclub incidents that saw him fall out of favour at City.

After playing a key role in City's treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, Grealish became an increasingly sidelined figure at the Etihad Stadium.

Everton are facing Newcastle for a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, with Fleetwood awaiting the winner after their shock victory over Arsenal on Tuesday.