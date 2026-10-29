Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Jadon Sancho reportedly turns down move to Getafe as he eyes Saudi switch

Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as each team fights for a Quarter-Final spot

Liverpool ready to offload Mac Allister as part of midfield rebuild

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen suggests Asian players have unfair advantage in ranking system

El Clasico triumph reflects a new Jose Mourinho: Less fiery, but wiser

Messi's Inter Miami stumble against Cincinnati despite late Suarez goal

Liverpool & Man City beat Chelsea & Brighton on penalties to reach EFL Cup quarter-finals

Grealish dropped for Everton cup tie over disciplinary breach

Jack Grealish has been dropped for Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Newcastel for breaching club discipline
Jack Grealish has been dropped for Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Newcastel for breaching club disciplineREUTERS / Scott Heppell

Jack Grealish was dropped for Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle on Thursday after "a breach of club discipline".

It was reported that the breach related to Grealish's unauthorised absence from training.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 31-year-old missed Saturday's 2-0 loss at Arsenal in the Premier League due to an illness.

Grealish, who is on a second season-long loan from Manchester City, had started Everton's three Premier League matches prior to their defeat against champions Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for David Moyes's side this term, most recently in their loss against Chelsea on October 17th.

Grealish has been dogged by criticism of his off-pitch behaviour for several years amid reports of nightclub incidents that saw him fall out of favour at City.

After playing a key role in City's treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, Grealish became an increasingly sidelined figure at the Etihad Stadium.

Everton are facing Newcastle for a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, with Fleetwood awaiting the winner after their shock victory over Arsenal on Tuesday.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
EFL CupJack GrealishEvertonNewcastle Utd

Related Articles

Everton vs Newcastle: EFL Cup predictions, best bets and odds for tonight

Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as each team fights for a Quarter-Final spot

Man City to face Bradford in EFL Cup as Liverpool drawn against Bournemouth