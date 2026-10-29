Man City face Bradford, Liverpool draw Bournemouth in EFL Cup

Holders Manchester City have been drawn at home against Bradford City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, while Liverpool will host Bournemouth.

Arsenal slayers Fleetwood Town will be up against Everton, who were victorious against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

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Rounding off the quarter-final lineup, Sunderland will visit 2025 FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Man City progressed after beating Brighton on penalties. Their reward is a clash against League One Bradford at the Etihad as they aim to defend their crown.

Liverpool set up a last-eight meeting with Bournemouth, the former club of manager Andoni Iraola, after overcoming Chelsea at Anfield in a shootout.

Sunderland, who have had little to celebrate domestically this season, booked their spot with a win over Brentford and will now face a Palace side seeking another cup run.

The quarter-final ties are to be played in the week commencing December 14th.

Full draw

Fleetwood vs Everton

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Manchester City vs Bradford City

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

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