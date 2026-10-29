Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Jadon Sancho reportedly turns down move to Getafe as he eyes Saudi switch

Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as each team fights for a Quarter-Final spot

Carragher says Man Utd should have signed Fernandes, Gerrard says Santos not good enough

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen suggests Asian players have unfair advantage in ranking system

El Clasico triumph reflects a new Jose Mourinho: Less fiery, but wiser

Messi's Inter Miami stumble against Cincinnati despite late Suarez goal

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Man City face Bradford, Liverpool draw Bournemouth in EFL Cup

Manchester City players celebrate
Manchester City players celebrateMaynard Manyowa / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Holders Manchester City have been drawn at home against Bradford City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, while Liverpool will host Bournemouth.

Arsenal slayers Fleetwood Town will be up against Everton, who were victorious against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rounding off the quarter-final lineup, Sunderland will visit 2025 FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Man City progressed after beating Brighton on penalties. Their reward is a clash against League One Bradford at the Etihad as they aim to defend their crown.

Liverpool set up a last-eight meeting with Bournemouth, the former club of manager Andoni Iraola, after overcoming Chelsea at Anfield in a shootout.

Sunderland, who have had little to celebrate domestically this season, booked their spot with a win over Brentford and will now face a Palace side seeking another cup run.

The quarter-final ties are to be played in the week commencing December 14th.

Full draw

Fleetwood vs Everton 

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland 

Manchester City vs Bradford City

Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Catch up on the EFL Cup with Flashscore

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
EFL CupBournemouthBradford CityLiverpoolManchester CityEvertonFleetwood TownNewcastle UtdCrystal PalaceSunderland

Related Articles

Man City to face Bradford in EFL Cup as Liverpool drawn against Bournemouth

Liverpool beat Chelsea in EFL Cup shootout while Man City survive scare vs Brighton

The Verdict: Hackett laments 'unbelievable' Premier League refereeing moves