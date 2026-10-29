Man City face Bradford, Liverpool draw Bournemouth in EFL Cup

Arsenal slayers Fleetwood Town will be up against Everton, who were victorious against Newcastle United on Thursday night.
Rounding off the quarter-final lineup, Sunderland will visit 2025 FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.
Man City progressed after beating Brighton on penalties. Their reward is a clash against League One Bradford at the Etihad as they aim to defend their crown.
Liverpool set up a last-eight meeting with Bournemouth, the former club of manager Andoni Iraola, after overcoming Chelsea at Anfield in a shootout.
Sunderland, who have had little to celebrate domestically this season, booked their spot with a win over Brentford and will now face a Palace side seeking another cup run.
The quarter-final ties are to be played in the week commencing December 14th.
Full draw
Manchester City vs Bradford City